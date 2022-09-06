No matter how cynical the overall market is Quotient Limited (QTNT) performance over the last week is recorded -16.31%

A new trading day began on September 02, 2022, with Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock priced at $0.181, down -3.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1925 and dropped to $0.1711 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. QTNT’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.30%. With a float of $65.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 437 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30, was worth 20,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,808 shares at a rate of $0.24, taking the stock ownership to the 216,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 66,666 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 483,333 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quotient Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2459, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0266. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1876 in the near term. At $0.2007, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2090. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1662, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1579. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1448.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.66 million, the company has a total of 103,216K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,510 K while annual income is -125,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,810 K while its latest quarter income was -38,870 K.