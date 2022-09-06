Nokia Oyj (NOK) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

September 02, 2022, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) trading session started at the price of $5.045, that was -1.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.92 before settling in for the closing price of $4.98. A 52-week range for NOK has been $4.37 – $6.40.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 163.90%. With a float of $4.66 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 billion.

The firm has a total of 87927 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.93, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.24% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nokia Oyj (NOK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nokia Oyj, NOK], we can find that recorded value of 32.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 29.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 53.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.14. The third major resistance level sits at $5.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.71.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

There are 5,634,994K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.52 billion. As of now, sales total 26,267 M while income totals 1,920 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,250 M while its last quarter net income were 486,340 K.