Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) kicked off at the price of $3.87: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 02, 2022, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) opened at $4.32, lower -7.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.32 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Price fluctuations for RENT have ranged from $2.99 to $24.77 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 42,785. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 9,383 shares at a rate of $4.56, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s GC & Secretary sold 891 for $4.56, making the entire transaction worth $4,063. This insider now owns 203,894 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.73) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Looking closely at Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. However, in the short run, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.19. Second resistance stands at $4.50. The third major resistance level sits at $4.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.19.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

There are currently 64,074K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 268.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 203,300 K according to its annual income of -211,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,100 K and its income totaled -42,500 K.