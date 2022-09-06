Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 690,790 K

On September 02, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) opened at $0.3775, lower -3.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.3425 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for TUEM have ranged from $0.18 to $4.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.30% at the time writing. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

In an organization with 1607 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 374,920. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 227,224 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 3,507,824 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s CMO bought 100,000 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $168,000. This insider now owns 295,000 shares in total.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.21 million. That was better than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 173.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1395. However, in the short run, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3780. Second resistance stands at $0.3977. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4155. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3227. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3030.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

There are currently 85,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 690,790 K according to its annual income of 2,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 159,620 K and its income totaled -18,150 K.