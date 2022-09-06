Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 21.14 million

On September 02, 2022, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) opened at $42.00, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.21 and dropped to $41.15 before settling in for the closing price of $41.81. Price fluctuations for VZ have ranged from $41.64 to $55.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.20 billion.

The firm has a total of 118400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 80,112. In this transaction EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of this company sold 1,558 shares at a rate of $51.42, taking the stock ownership to the 33,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 1,558 for $50.94, making the entire transaction worth $79,365. This insider now owns 34,961 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.35% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verizon Communications Inc., VZ], we can find that recorded value of 21.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 22.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.61. The third major resistance level sits at $43.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.84.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

There are currently 4,199,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 175.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 133,613 M according to its annual income of 22,065 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,789 M and its income totaled 5,199 M.