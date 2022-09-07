1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) volume exceeds 1.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 06, 2022, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) opened at $7.36, lower -9.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.40 and dropped to $6.64 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Price fluctuations for FLWS have ranged from $7.28 to $35.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.70% at the time writing. With a float of $24.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.91, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 13,820. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $13.82, taking the stock ownership to the 57,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s President, GFGB sold 12,217 for $35.16, making the entire transaction worth $429,550. This insider now owns 48,102 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.21 in the near term. At $7.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

There are currently 64,556K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 454.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,122 M according to its annual income of 118,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 469,580 K and its income totaled -23,410 K.