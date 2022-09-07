10.47% volatility in Altimmune Inc. (ALT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 06, 2022, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) opened at $22.05, lower -5.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.32 and dropped to $20.16 before settling in for the closing price of $22.41. Price fluctuations for ALT have ranged from $3.83 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.90% at the time writing. With a float of $46.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -1937.35, and the pretax margin is -2201.43.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 400,322. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 236,797 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for $15.06, making the entire transaction worth $225,890. This insider now owns 259,804 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.58) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -2201.43 while generating a return on equity of -45.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altimmune Inc. (ALT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 288.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.24 in the near term. At $23.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.92.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

There are currently 49,025K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,410 K according to its annual income of -97,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -20,110 K.