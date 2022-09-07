$2.70M in average volume shows that Planet Labs PBC (PL) is heading in the right direction

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $4.98, up 3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.25 and dropped to $4.98 before settling in for the closing price of $5.01. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has traded in a range of $3.70-$12.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.90%. With a float of $208.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

The latest stats from [Planet Labs PBC, PL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.95 million was inferior to 2.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.87. The third support level lies at $4.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 268,687K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 131,210 K in contrast with the sum of -137,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,130 K and last quarter income was -44,360 K.