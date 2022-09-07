$3.81M in average volume shows that Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is heading in the right direction

On September 06, 2022, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) opened at $8.76, lower -11.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.95 and dropped to $8.73 before settling in for the closing price of $9.82. Price fluctuations for GOGL have ranged from $7.59 to $16.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 36.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 384.30% at the time writing. With a float of $122.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.90, operating margin of +42.39, and the pretax margin is +43.85.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.96) by $1.29. This company achieved a net margin of +43.82 while generating a return on equity of 31.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.87 million, its volume of 4.93 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.88 in the near term. At $9.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.44.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

There are currently 143,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,203 M according to its annual income of 527,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 316,670 K and its income totaled 163,750 K.