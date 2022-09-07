-43.65% percent quarterly performance for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) stock priced at $2.30, down -6.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. GCI’s price has ranged from $2.15 to $7.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 20.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.30%. With a float of $134.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16300 employees.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Publishing Industry. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 1,220,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.44, taking the stock ownership to the 1,836,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 7,604 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $27,679. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gannett Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Looking closely at Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. However, in the short run, Gannett Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.24. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.90.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 316.52 million, the company has a total of 146,591K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,208 M while annual income is -134,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 748,660 K while its latest quarter income was -53,690 K.