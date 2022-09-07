A look at Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

September 06, 2022, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) trading session started at the price of $81.88, that was -4.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.945 and dropped to $80.10 before settling in for the closing price of $84.18. A 52-week range for CHD has been $80.34 – $105.28.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.40%. With a float of $242.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.60 million.

The firm has a total of 5100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +19.88.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 685,043. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $97.86, taking the stock ownership to the 41,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director sold 16,718 for $98.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,644,819. This insider now owns 23,015 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.77) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 26.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.34% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Church & Dwight Co. Inc., CHD], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.94. The third major resistance level sits at $84.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.39.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

There are 242,909K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.65 billion. As of now, sales total 5,190 M while income totals 827,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,325 M while its last quarter net income were 187,100 K.