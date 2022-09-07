A look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On September 06, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.2099, lower -5.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2099 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.20 to $3.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

The firm has a total of 523 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2740, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7448. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2069. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2183. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2268. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1870, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1785. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1671.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 42,508K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,530 K according to its annual income of 6,410 K.