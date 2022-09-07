Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) posted a -13.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On September 06, 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) opened at $8.75, lower -3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.76 and dropped to $7.99 before settling in for the closing price of $8.72. Price fluctuations for ADPT have ranged from $5.95 to $40.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $140.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.36 million.

The firm has a total of 858 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.02, operating margin of -135.39, and the pretax margin is -134.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 192,589. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of this company sold 17,540 shares at a rate of $10.98, taking the stock ownership to the 145,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,300 for $10.47, making the entire transaction worth $24,081. This insider now owns 119,768 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -134.30 while generating a return on equity of -30.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, ADPT], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.15. The third major resistance level sits at $9.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

There are currently 142,873K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,340 K according to its annual income of -207,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,660 K and its income totaled -52,050 K.