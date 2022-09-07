ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) average volume reaches $886.47K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 06, 2022, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) opened at $22.46, lower -10.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.50 and dropped to $20.1901 before settling in for the closing price of $22.68. Price fluctuations for ADTN have ranged from $16.30 to $25.47 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -460.90% at the time writing. With a float of $70.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1335 employees.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 04, was worth 695. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30 shares at a rate of $22.90, taking the stock ownership to the 21,688 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 04, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 296 for $22.90, making the entire transaction worth $6,783. This insider now owns 855,753 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -460.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -17.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

Looking closely at ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.22. However, in the short run, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.81. Second resistance stands at $23.31. The third major resistance level sits at $24.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.19.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

There are currently 49,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 563,000 K according to its annual income of -8,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 172,040 K and its income totaled 2,140 K.