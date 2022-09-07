AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.52%

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock priced at $8.65, down -7.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.75 and dropped to $8.17 before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. AMC’s price has ranged from $5.96 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -4.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.20%.

In an organization with 3046 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.52, operating margin of -32.76, and the pretax margin is -50.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 300,000. In this transaction SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP, US OPERATIONS sold 25,000 for $23.91, making the entire transaction worth $597,625. This insider now owns 1,463 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 48.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 214.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.53. However, in the short run, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.57. Second resistance stands at $8.95. The third major resistance level sits at $9.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.79. The third support level lies at $7.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.09 billion, the company has a total of 516,779K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,528 M while annual income is -1,269 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,166 M while its latest quarter income was -121,600 K.