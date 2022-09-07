American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.88% last month.

On September 06, 2022, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) opened at $10.08, lower -4.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.15 and dropped to $9.56 before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. Price fluctuations for AXL have ranged from $6.36 to $11.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.00% at the time writing. With a float of $112.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.50 million.

In an organization with 18000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.24, operating margin of +5.57, and the pretax margin is +0.02.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.11 while generating a return on equity of 1.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.91% during the next five years compared to -56.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.50. However, in the short run, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.03. Second resistance stands at $10.39. The third major resistance level sits at $10.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. The third support level lies at $8.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Key Stats

There are currently 114,551K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,157 M according to its annual income of 5,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,438 M and its income totaled 22,900 K.