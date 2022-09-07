Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.15%

On September 06, 2022, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) opened at $6.73, higher 2.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.76 and dropped to $6.46 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. Price fluctuations for NLY have ranged from $5.45 to $8.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 318.80% at the time writing.

In an organization with 171 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 36.64 million. That was better than the volume of 28.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 70.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.03. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.71. Second resistance stands at $6.88. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. The third support level lies at $6.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

There are currently 1,624,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,836 M according to its annual income of 2,390 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,093 M and its income totaled 866,700 K.