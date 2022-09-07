Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.02 million

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) stock priced at $1.97, down -8.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. FUV’s price has ranged from $1.93 to $13.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -104.40%. With a float of $26.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 289 employees.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 20.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcimoto Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Looking closely at Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.26. However, in the short run, Arcimoto Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.94. Second resistance stands at $2.04. The third major resistance level sits at $2.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.60.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 72.04 million, the company has a total of 38,780K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,390 K while annual income is -47,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,500 K while its latest quarter income was -17,400 K.