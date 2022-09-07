Avient Corporation (AVNT) 20 Days SMA touches -13.11%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) stock priced at $42.65, down -6.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.855 and dropped to $39.49 before settling in for the closing price of $42.75. AVNT’s price has ranged from $37.09 to $61.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 10.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.00%. With a float of $89.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.73, operating margin of +7.82, and the pretax margin is +6.32.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Avient Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 689,381. In this transaction SVP Gnrl Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 11,447 shares at a rate of $60.22, taking the stock ownership to the 69,610 shares.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.79 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Avient Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avient Corporation (AVNT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Avient Corporation’s (AVNT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.00 in the near term. At $44.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.27.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.67 billion, the company has a total of 90,937K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,819 M while annual income is 230,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,302 M while its latest quarter income was 84,700 K.