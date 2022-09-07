BioNTech SE (BNTX) average volume reaches $1.03M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock priced at $146.14, down -6.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.60 and dropped to $138.47 before settling in for the closing price of $147.90. BNTX’s price has ranged from $117.08 to $369.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.90%. With a float of $215.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.73 million.

The firm has a total of 3082 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioNTech SE is 62.87%, while institutional ownership is 15.40%.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $14.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BioNTech SE’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 45.92, a number that is poised to hit 4.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BioNTech SE, BNTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.37.

During the past 100 days, BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $143.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.35. The third major resistance level sits at $152.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $127.70.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.61 billion, the company has a total of 242,685K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,451 M while annual income is 12,177 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,402 M while its latest quarter income was 1,779 M.