CAMP (CalAmp Corp.) dropped -13.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 06, 2022, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) opened at $4.93, lower -13.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.31 before settling in for the closing price of $5.45. Price fluctuations for CAMP have ranged from $3.90 to $11.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.60% at the time writing. With a float of $34.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 887 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.57, operating margin of -4.01, and the pretax margin is -10.16.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CalAmp Corp. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 168,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $4.21, taking the stock ownership to the 2,229,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 13, when Company’s Director bought 107,587 for $4.08, making the entire transaction worth $438,955. This insider now owns 2,189,159 shares in total.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -10.53 while generating a return on equity of -36.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -32.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Looking closely at CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, CalAmp Corp.’s (CAMP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. However, in the short run, CalAmp Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.02. Second resistance stands at $5.34. The third major resistance level sits at $5.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.68.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Key Stats

There are currently 36,157K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 174.65 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 295,840 K according to its annual income of -27,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,730 K and its income totaled -12,170 K.