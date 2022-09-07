Can Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) drop of -3.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

September 06, 2022, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) trading session started at the price of $16.44, that was -2.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.50 and dropped to $16.005 before settling in for the closing price of $16.53. A 52-week range for CPNG has been $8.98 – $32.88.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 61.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -234.30%. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 68000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coupang Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) saw its 5-day average volume 4.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.45 in the near term. At $16.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.73. The third support level lies at $15.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are 1,766,683K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.80 billion. As of now, sales total 18,406 M while income totals -1,543 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,038 M while its last quarter net income were -75,490 K.