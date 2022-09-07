Can Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) drop of -11.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On September 06, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $0.9809, lower -8.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.992 and dropped to $0.903 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Price fluctuations for TNXP have ranged from $0.94 to $23.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $18.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.49) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4399, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8841. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9643 in the near term. At $1.0226, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8446. The third support level lies at $0.7863 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are currently 44,796K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -92,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,140 K.