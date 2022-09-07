Can VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) drop of -1.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) on September 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.86, soaring 1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.28 and dropped to $32.73 before settling in for the closing price of $32.67. Within the past 52 weeks, VICI’s price has moved between $26.23 and $35.69.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.70%. With a float of $894.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $896.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 152 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 82.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

The latest stats from [VICI Properties Inc., VICI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.94 million was inferior to 10.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.61. The third major resistance level sits at $33.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.51. The third support level lies at $32.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.38 billion based on 963,093K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,510 M and income totals 1,014 M. The company made 662,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -57,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.