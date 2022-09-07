Creatd Inc. (CRTD) posted a -64.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) stock priced at $0.33, down -48.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.1913 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. CRTD’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 80.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.60%. With a float of $19.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 56 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.43, operating margin of -751.98, and the pretax margin is -869.34.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Creatd Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 1,840. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 4,654 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 699,862 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,839 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,610. This insider now owns 695,208 shares in total.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2020, the company reported earnings of -$3.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -867.33 while generating a return on equity of -1,022.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Creatd Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26

Technical Analysis of Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 1.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Creatd Inc.’s (CRTD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 287.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 171.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7433, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2940. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2862 in the near term. At $0.3775, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4249. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1475, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1001. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0088.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.76 million, the company has a total of 20,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,300 K while annual income is -37,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,630 K while its latest quarter income was -8,340 K.