Dave Inc. (DAVE) average volume reaches $6.44M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) stock priced at $0.4785, up 3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.4706 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. DAVE’s price has ranged from $0.46 to $15.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -187.40%. With a float of $197.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 72,403. In this transaction CFO and Secretary of this company sold 122,717 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 4,269,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,094,168 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,266,972. This insider now owns 93,305,022 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dave Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Looking closely at Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6380, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9095. However, in the short run, Dave Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5149. Second resistance stands at $0.5422. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5643. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4655, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4434. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4161.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 192.91 million, the company has a total of 374,505K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -5,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 45,810 K while its latest quarter income was -27,120 K.