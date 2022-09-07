Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 256,460 K

On September 06, 2022, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) opened at $11.39, lower -4.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.39 and dropped to $10.74 before settling in for the closing price of $11.21. Price fluctuations for DVAX have ranged from $7.26 to $21.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 108.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 172.60% at the time writing. With a float of $126.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.35 million.

In an organization with 311 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,040,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000,000 shares at a rate of $14.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,938 for $16.92, making the entire transaction worth $134,277. This insider now owns 35,519 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.46. However, in the short run, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.18. Second resistance stands at $11.61. The third major resistance level sits at $11.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.88.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 126,474K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 439,440 K according to its annual income of 76,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 256,460 K and its income totaled 128,760 K.