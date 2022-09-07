Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.06 million

On September 06, 2022, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) opened at $4.12, lower -3.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $3.885 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. Price fluctuations for GNW have ranged from $3.32 to $4.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.00% at the time writing. With a float of $496.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 425,400. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 3,839,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President and CEO; Director sold 100,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $394,700. This insider now owns 3,939,625 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 40.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Looking closely at Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 51.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. However, in the short run, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.11. Second resistance stands at $4.25. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.60.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

There are currently 503,716K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,832 M according to its annual income of 904,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,881 M and its income totaled 181,000 K.