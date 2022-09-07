GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is expecting -40.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) stock priced at $1.17, down -6.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. GOVX’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $5.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.40%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 87.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX], we can find that recorded value of 2.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 269.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6035, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9857. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8933.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.29 million, the company has a total of 24,744K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 390 K while annual income is -18,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80 K while its latest quarter income was -2,430 K.