Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) volume exceeds 2.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock priced at $0.531, up 7.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. HSDT’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $15.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.50%. With a float of $3.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 47,124. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 74,800 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 140,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s President and CEO bought 25,200 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $16,377. This insider now owns 99,985 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Looking closely at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 253.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8829, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0327. However, in the short run, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5750. Second resistance stands at $0.5900. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4850.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.04 million, the company has a total of 28,197K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 520 K while annual income is -18,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 120 K while its latest quarter income was -3,810 K.