HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 06, 2022, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) opened at $4.74, lower -11.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.81 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.79. Price fluctuations for HIVE have ranged from $2.82 to $28.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

With a float of $77.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.34 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 9.34%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 21.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.43. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.63. Second resistance stands at $5.00. The third major resistance level sits at $5.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.51.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 82,249K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 211,180 K according to its annual income of 79,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 44,180 K and its income totaled -95,260 K.