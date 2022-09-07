Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) kicked off at the price of $5.01: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) stock priced at $4.83, up 5.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.06 and dropped to $4.73 before settling in for the closing price of $4.74. INVZ’s price has ranged from $2.89 to $8.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.40%. With a float of $121.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 404 employees.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 7.35%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Looking closely at Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 63.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.46. However, in the short run, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.14. Second resistance stands at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.48.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 704.56 million, the company has a total of 134,890K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,470 K while annual income is -153,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,800 K while its latest quarter income was -28,120 K.