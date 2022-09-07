Investors finally get a glimpse of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) volume hitting the figure of 14.05 million.

September 06, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) trading session started at the price of $11.77, that was -0.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.935 and dropped to $11.61 before settling in for the closing price of $11.77. A 52-week range for AGNC has been $9.99 – $16.75.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -4.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 286.60%. With a float of $520.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $526.20 million.

In an organization with 50 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGNC Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.59) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.13. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.92. Second resistance stands at $12.09. The third major resistance level sits at $12.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.44. The third support level lies at $11.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are 522,723K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.17 billion. As of now, sales total 1,361 M while income totals 749,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 395,000 K while its last quarter net income were -434,000 K.