Investors finally get a glimpse of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) volume hitting the figure of 2.48 million.

On September 06, 2022, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) opened at $48.23, lower -10.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.30 and dropped to $43.50 before settling in for the closing price of $48.92. Price fluctuations for FUTU have ranged from $21.23 to $114.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 141.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.50% at the time writing. With a float of $78.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2318 employees.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 8.15%, while institutional ownership is 36.80%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.03% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 5.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) saw its 5-day average volume 4.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 54.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.85 in the near term. At $49.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.37. The third support level lies at $37.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are currently 150,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 912,270 K according to its annual income of 360,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 209,510 K and its income totaled 73,010 K.