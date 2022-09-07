Investors finally get a glimpse of NatWest Group plc (NWG) volume hitting the figure of 2.88 million.

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) stock priced at $6.03, up 3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.04 and dropped to $5.915 before settling in for the closing price of $5.78. NWG’s price has ranged from $4.99 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 417.20%. With a float of $2.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.89 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58900 employees.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 417.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NatWest Group plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.34.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.13 billion, the company has a total of 4,838,775K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,791 M while annual income is 4,494 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,660 M while its latest quarter income was 1,320 M.