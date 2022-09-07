Investors must take note of Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) performance last week, which was 1.02%.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $18.21, up 4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.19 and dropped to $18.18 before settling in for the closing price of $18.16. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has traded in a range of $16.19-$145.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $72.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.59 million.

The firm has a total of 1666 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 58,295. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,203 shares at a rate of $18.20, taking the stock ownership to the 609,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,249 for $18.20, making the entire transaction worth $22,732. This insider now owns 170,629 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asana Inc., ASAN], we can find that recorded value of 3.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.76. The third major resistance level sits at $20.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.31.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.53 billion has total of 190,259K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 378,440 K in contrast with the sum of -288,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 120,650 K and last quarter income was -98,870 K.