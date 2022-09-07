Investors must take note of ECMOHO Limited’s (MOHO) performance last week, which was -4.76%.

On September 06, 2022, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) opened at $0.145, lower -4.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1481 and dropped to $0.135 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for MOHO have ranged from $0.12 to $0.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -267.60% at the time writing. With a float of $34.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.12, operating margin of -37.41, and the pretax margin is -44.83.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -42.57 while generating a return on equity of -102.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -267.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28

Technical Analysis of ECMOHO Limited (MOHO)

The latest stats from [ECMOHO Limited, MOHO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.85 million was superior to 3.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ECMOHO Limited’s (MOHO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 174.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 199.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1984, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2702. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1471. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1541. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1602. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1279. The third support level lies at $0.1209 if the price breaches the second support level.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Key Stats

There are currently 30,490K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 130,750 K according to its annual income of -55,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 32,608 K and its income totaled -42,275 K.