Investors must take note of Sunworks Inc.’s (SUNW) performance last week, which was -6.75%.

On September 06, 2022, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) opened at $3.17, lower -5.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $3.015 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Price fluctuations for SUNW have ranged from $1.23 to $7.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $32.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 495 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of -22.72, and the pretax margin is -26.32.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunworks Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,810. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 141,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $19,000. This insider now owns 230,000 shares in total.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -26.32 while generating a return on equity of -49.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Sunworks Inc.’s (SUNW) raw stochastic average was set at 51.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.15 in the near term. At $3.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. The third support level lies at $2.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Key Stats

There are currently 32,929K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 101.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 101,150 K according to its annual income of -26,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 36,400 K and its income totaled -7,590 K.