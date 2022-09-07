Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) plunged -4.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 06, 2022, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) opened at $0.2175, lower -4.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.221 and dropped to $0.2066 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for JAGX have ranged from $0.21 to $3.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 98.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.80% at the time writing. With a float of $73.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.18, operating margin of -939.05, and the pretax margin is -1213.38.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 20,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 7,968 shares at a rate of $2.51, taking the stock ownership to the 7,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s CEO and President bought 7,968 for $2.51, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 8,003 shares in total.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -1213.26 while generating a return on equity of -365.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2827, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5883. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2192 in the near term. At $0.2273, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2336. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2048, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1985. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1904.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

There are currently 120,037K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,340 K according to its annual income of -52,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,920 K and its income totaled -9,370 K.