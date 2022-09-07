KIND (Nextdoor Holdings Inc.) dropped -6.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) stock priced at $3.12, down -6.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. KIND’s price has ranged from $2.47 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.60%. With a float of $152.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.13 million.

The firm has a total of 602 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.84, operating margin of -49.33, and the pretax margin is -49.52.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 2,534,368. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company bought 765,000 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,917,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -49.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc., KIND], we can find that recorded value of 2.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 13.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.58.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 386,031K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 192,200 K while annual income is -95,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,540 K while its latest quarter income was -36,840 K.