Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) plunged -5.61 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 06, 2022, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) opened at $29.50, lower -5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.76 and dropped to $28.26 before settling in for the closing price of $29.97. Price fluctuations for KSS have ranged from $26.07 to $64.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 698.80% at the time writing. With a float of $126.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.00 million.

In an organization with 35000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.83, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +6.27.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 99,967. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,413 shares at a rate of $29.29, taking the stock ownership to the 46,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $29.67, making the entire transaction worth $296,694. This insider now owns 60,647 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.7) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 698.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.67% during the next five years compared to 15.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.05 million. That was better than the volume of 4.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.21. However, in the short run, Kohl’s Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.28. Second resistance stands at $30.27. The third major resistance level sits at $30.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.28.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

There are currently 128,461K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,433 M according to its annual income of 938,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,087 M and its income totaled 143,000 K.