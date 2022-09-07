Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,445 M

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $17.04, up 5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.24 and dropped to $16.84 before settling in for the closing price of $16.19. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has traded in a range of $16.13-$48.72.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.20%. With a float of $873.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $884.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 78831 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.21 in the near term. At $17.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.41.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.46 billion has total of 889,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,297 M in contrast with the sum of 3,927 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,445 M and last quarter income was -23,410 K.