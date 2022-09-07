Last month’s performance of 11.19% for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is certainly impressive

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) on September 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.91, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9498 and dropped to $0.8852 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Within the past 52 weeks, BBIG’s price has moved between $0.67 and $8.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.40%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.01 million was inferior to 28.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2279, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4650. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9496. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9820. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0142. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8528. The third support level lies at $0.8204 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 189.19 million based on 233,141K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,790 K and income totals -713,170 K. The company made 11,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -372,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.