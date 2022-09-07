Last month’s performance of -13.73% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is certainly impressive

On September 06, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened at $7.33, lower -18.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.75 and dropped to $6.87 before settling in for the closing price of $8.63. Price fluctuations for BBBY have ranged from $4.38 to $30.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -269.00% at the time writing. With a float of $77.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

In an organization with 32000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 56.85 million. That was better than the volume of 20.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 10.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 289.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 188.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.62. However, in the short run, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.57. Second resistance stands at $8.10. The third major resistance level sits at $8.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.34. The third support level lies at $5.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

There are currently 79,958K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 568.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,868 M according to its annual income of -559,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,463 M and its income totaled -357,670 K.