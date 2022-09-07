Last month’s performance of 32.49% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) stock priced at $3.09, up 7.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.21 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. TKC’s price has ranged from $2.33 to $4.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 20.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.70%. With a float of $478.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $873.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18999 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.00, operating margin of +21.68, and the pretax margin is +12.39.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 23.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.00% during the next five years compared to 26.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (TKC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.22 in the near term. At $3.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. The third support level lies at $2.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.78 billion, the company has a total of 880,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,160 M while annual income is 582,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 794,790 K while its latest quarter income was 118,370 K.