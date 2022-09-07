Last month’s performance of 38.12% for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is certainly impressive

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $0.375, up 17.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.454 and dropped to $0.354 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, SPCB has traded in a range of $0.26-$1.30.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.50%. With a float of $28.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.57, operating margin of -43.74, and the pretax margin is -82.60.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of SuperCom Ltd. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -82.64 while generating a return on equity of -217.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) saw its 5-day average volume 5.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) raw stochastic average was set at 64.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 262.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3263, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4598. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4699 in the near term. At $0.5120, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5699. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3699, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3120. The third support level lies at $0.2699 if the price breaches the second support level.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.59 million has total of 35,771K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,270 K in contrast with the sum of -10,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,220 K and last quarter income was -2,810 K.