Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) to new highs

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) on September 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.03, plunging -2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.055 and dropped to $9.70 before settling in for the closing price of $9.96. Within the past 52 weeks, AM’s price has moved between $8.56 and $11.71.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 368.20%. With a float of $321.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 519 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,547,977. In this transaction Director of this company sold 242,868 shares at a rate of $10.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 299,019 for $10.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,057,918. This insider now owns 95,501 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 368.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.20% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.65 million, its volume of 4.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 37.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.94 in the near term. At $10.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.23.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.63 billion based on 478,458K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 898,200 K and income totals 331,620 K. The company made 228,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 79,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.