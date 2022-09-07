Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 06, 2022, with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) stock priced at $9.50, up 9.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.75 and dropped to $8.185 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. INM’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $2.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.20%.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 9.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 12,659. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 14,160 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 59,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $7,276. This insider now owns 44,843 shares in total.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -157.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., INM], we can find that recorded value of 2.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3895, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8825. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4122. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4724. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5148. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3096, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2672. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2070.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.98 million, the company has a total of 16,267K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -3,480 K.