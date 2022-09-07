Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) soared 3.42 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) kicked off on September 06, 2022, at the price of $6.85, up 3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.02 and dropped to $6.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has traded in a range of $5.87-$14.28.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.30%. With a float of $136.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.97 million.

In an organization with 155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.25%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 65.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.04. However, in the short run, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.04. Second resistance stands at $7.14. The third major resistance level sits at $7.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.62.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.21 billion has total of 169,081K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,370 K in contrast with the sum of -226,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,650 K and last quarter income was -20,630 K.