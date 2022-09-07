Lilium N.V. (LILM) kicked off at the price of $2.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 06, 2022, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) opened at $2.31, lower -4.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.31 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Price fluctuations for LILM have ranged from $2.16 to $11.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.10% at the time writing. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13617.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Looking closely at Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.13. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.26. Second resistance stands at $2.36. The third major resistance level sits at $2.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.94.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are currently 285,283K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 640.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -486,290 K.